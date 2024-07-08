I don't want any property from my dad, I'll build myself - Kennedy Agyapong Jnr

He articulated the importance of not becoming complacent with his father's achievements but rather striving to create an even greater legacy.

“I think I can do it; you have to set a goal because I have the opportunity to not start from zero. I always tell my dad, God forbid, if he dies, he doesn’t have to leave me with anything. He should give everything to the rest of my siblings because I am the second oldest,” Agyapong Jr. stated.

Agyapong Jr. also emphasised his profound sense of responsibility towards his siblings, a testament to his strong family values, having worked closely with his father for many years. “He started from zero; now he’s at one, I should be at two, then my other siblings and children should add on to it.”

Beyond his familial responsibilities, Kennedy Agyapong Jr. is carving out his own entrepreneurial path. As a co-founder of the Afrofuture Festival, he has already begun to establish a chain of businesses.

“I do a lot of things, like selling shea butter and making clothes as well. I can’t just rely on the fact that my father is Kennedy Agyapong, so this is not the time to relax,” he said.

The Ghanaian Lawmaker has already prepared his will. “I have five wives so long as you have a child with them, you are indebted to them. And every one of them has a home. Every child of my wives has a house because if you don’t do that, one day, if you die, one woman can collect everything and leave other kids,” he said in an interview.

However, Kennedy Agyapong has one enviable property he believes his family will fight over. “The property I know they will fight over is in my name. That is what I eat from. You think I am not smart?” he said.