'I earn way more than GH10,000 monthly' - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo speaks on the Delay Show

Arnold disclosed that he was national service personnel at Ghana Aviation Authority, where he worked from the Kotoka International Airport.

Despite his exploits in the showbiz space as an entertainment journalist, Arnold says he later secured a permanent job with the Ghana Aviation Authority where he currently works full-time and earns over GH10,000 monthly.

Detailing his job at the GAA, he said his office issues license to pilots, cabin crew, engineers and others who work in or around any aircraft at the airport. The frequent panellist on United Showbiz spoke about his salary after Delay said it has been reported that he earns GH10,000.

Replying to Delay's question, Arnold who says he is near his 40s, said "I take more than that. Some media folks came to my office at the airport to have an interview with me. They asked what I do and I explained to them so they estimated my salary after getting to know what I do. I never put my salary out but I earn way more than GH10,000," he told Delay.