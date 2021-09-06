RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I earn way more than GH10,000 monthly' - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo speaks on the Delay Show

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has sat on the Delay Show where he has opened up about his life and career.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

According to the Ghanaian entertainment pundit, he started as a columnist for Graphic Showbiz before joining P&P newspaper in the mid-2000s after graduating from the University of Cape Coast.

Recommended articles

Arnold disclosed that he was national service personnel at Ghana Aviation Authority, where he worked from the Kotoka International Airport.

Despite his exploits in the showbiz space as an entertainment journalist, Arnold says he later secured a permanent job with the Ghana Aviation Authority where he currently works full-time and earns over GH10,000 monthly.

Detailing his job at the GAA, he said his office issues license to pilots, cabin crew, engineers and others who work in or around any aircraft at the airport. The frequent panellist on United Showbiz spoke about his salary after Delay said it has been reported that he earns GH10,000.

Replying to Delay's question, Arnold who says he is near his 40s, said "I take more than that. Some media folks came to my office at the airport to have an interview with me. They asked what I do and I explained to them so they estimated my salary after getting to know what I do. I never put my salary out but I earn way more than GH10,000," he told Delay.

Hear more from him as he also speaks about his encounter with Shatta Wale and more.

DELAY INTERVIEWS ARNOLD ASAMOAH BAIDOO

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Military men save Funny Face after suicide attempt in Kumasi (VIDEO)

Military men save Funny Face from commiting suicide

Annie Idibia drags her husband 2Face Idibia on Instagram over one of his baby mamas

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Sarkodie statue

'I can't feed my son if I stop twerking on social media' - Akuepem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo and her son Chief