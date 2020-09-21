James Gardiner co-hosted the 2020 VGMA red carpet with Regina Van-Helvert on the second day.

Though he received applauds for his excellent performance, some people on social media were more interested in the blunders he committed during the show.

Just after the show, a compilation video of James Gardiner using the word ‘amazing’ for about 27 times popped up online and trended for days.

Reacting to the video, James Gardiner told Abeiku Santana on Atuu show that he doesn’t know his fate for next year, whether or not he will host the red carpet.

He said he will make himself available if the organisers call him, but if they don’t call, he is fine.

“I have no idea if I’m going to host it next year because the franchise is in someone’s hand,” he told Abeiku Santana. “But if they call me, why not? But if they don’t, I don’t have a problem.”

He admitted to the gaffe but defended the number of times he used the ‘amazing’ word, saying the viral video was doctored.

“I used different vocabularies during the red-carpet show, but I admit it was a mistake. I goof a little on camera. I didn’t goof 27 times as claimed. Those viral videos were edited.”

Watch James Gardiner below.