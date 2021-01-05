According to the heavily endowed Ghanaian actress, how far she has come with her career can only be credited to hard work and not her curvaceous body. "I was not all about my ass because my ass didn't get me anything, it's my hard work," she said.

Speaking during an interview on Zylofon FM, the 25-year-old entrepreneur emphasized that " I always say that if it is buttocks or boobs, I mean everybody with bittocks should make it. If it's about ass and boobs then excuse me to say me every woman should be comfortable where they are now".

Fella Makafui shows off body

The mother of one, who is married to Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, further stated people shouldn't look up to her because of her body because it hasn't taken her anywhere.

"Sorry to say, people that don't have buttocks shouldn't feel less of themselves or feel like if I don't have buttocks or boobs, I can't be wherever Fella is," she told Sammy Baah Flex on Zylofon FM.

Fella Makafui bikini photo

She continued that "don't look up to me because I have buttocks, my buttocks hasn't taken me anywhere, yes that's the fact because it's my hard work".

Explaining her statement, Fella Makafui noted that " if you call me to come and act for you it's not my buttocks and funny enough most of the movies I have acted, I have not even shown my buttocks".

Referring to the hit TV series that birth stardom, she added that "YOLO, I am always wearing loose dresses. Most of my movies are just me covering up my body so I if I have made my name to this stage and I have shot movies that I've not shown my buttocks ".

Watch the video below for more.