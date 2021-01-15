According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer who was ministering during a radio interview, there was a point in her life when she had only three pants but the story has changed if she opens her closet now.

" I remember I was having only three pants," speaking on Accra FM during an interview with Nana Romeo, she continued that "listen to me, I had only three pants but today if I open my wardrobe, it's a lot".

"God wanted me to taste that so that I can be a living testimony to Him that Jesus has done something for me for some records like, Ohemaa Mercy, I wasn't anybody that Jesus has done something for me," she added.

Asked if she knew she would be who is she today, the 'Onim Me' singer said: " I wouldn't believe if someone told me but I knew that Jesus has planted something in me but I didn't know it will get to this level". Hear more from her in the video below.

Ohemaa Mercy is out with a new song titled 'Ote Me Mu' which according to her was conceived after she paid a visit to highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, who helped her to write the song.

Speaking about the song on TV3, she said “during the COVID-19, I was praying and asking God so many questions. I was personally going through a lot and I was asking God why? I asked him if this is how he was going to leave us".

Kwabena Kwabena

She continued that "I thank God for the life of Kwabena Kwabena, I love him so much. When it comes to writing songs he is really good". Watch the video below.