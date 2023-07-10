Jim Iyke, a father of three, attributed the demise of his marriage to the profound grief he experienced following the death of his mother, acknowledging that he was responsible for its failure.
I have 3 children from a failed marriage but nobody knows – Jim Iyke drops secret
In a candid interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Nollywood actor Jim Iyke revealed a deeply personal aspect of his life—his failed marriage, which has remained largely unknown to the public.
Recommended articles
He disclosed that during the mourning period for his mother, he emotionally withdrew from his partner, who had recently given birth to their first son. Jim Iyke confessed that he directed all his love and attention toward his child, unintentionally neglecting his wife.
"I have experienced a failed marriage, but not many people are aware of it. I have three kids. I take responsibility for the collapse of my marriage. I'm not the kind of person who blames others for my mistakes. There's a saying, 'To boss up, own up.' I tend to take the easier way out sometimes," Jim Iyke shared.
He went on to reflect on his tendencies to act impulsively when overwhelmed by emotions, acknowledging that every time he failed, it was due to succumbing to his emotional vulnerabilities. He recognized the need to develop emotional intelligence in such situations.
The actor further revealed that due to his close bond with his mother, nobody in the family was willing to break the news of her death to him. It took him 72 hours to learn about the tragic loss. Jim Iyke recollected the moment when he received the news after an interview in London.
Following his mother's passing, the impact on his relationship with his wife and son became evident. Jim Iyke shared, "Just as I was starting to cope with the loss, my partner became pregnant with our first son. Suddenly, I found myself in a quiet space, with no one to take care of me anymore. The grief hit me hard, and I couldn't sleep for days. I became irritable and was not the loving man she knew."
He admitted to losing his sense of humor, his leadership qualities, and his own identity during that difficult period. Devoting himself entirely to his son, he unintentionally neglected his wife. Jim Iyke became an obsessive father, directing all his love and attention toward his child while inadvertently leaving his wife behind. The strain on their relationship became evident as she expressed her inability to recognize the man she married. They eventually parted ways amicably.
Jim Iyke concluded by expressing his willingness to heal and re-establish a connection, but he understood and respected his wife's decision to move on. He acknowledged the cultural differences between them and took responsibility for his actions, highlighting the need for personal growth and emotional restoration.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh