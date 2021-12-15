'I have blood covenant with Medikal' - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

The two of them were also released on bail on the same in their respective cases. Medikal and Shatta Wale after release have collaborated on a new song titled "Deeper Than Blood".

'Deeper than blood' - Shatta Wale and Medikal break silence after prison release Pulse Ghana

In a joint interview by the two whilst they appeared on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale agreed that he has a blood covenant with Medikal after Andy Dosty, host of the show, asked if they have done something like that.

Whilst Medikal was speaking about why he couldn't show up for the interview without Shatta Wale, Andy Dosty asked "do you have a blood covenant or something?" and Shatta Wale in the video below replied, "yeah me and him we have a blood a covenant".

On 12th October this year, the Dancehall act also tattooed the rapper's initials "MDK" on his arm.

Shatta Wale filmed the process and whilst at it explained that he has already informed Medikal that he will be tattooing his name. "My dawg Medikal, I am getting your MDK sh!t done, right now" he said.

"That be the first tattoo I do for my hand today, I dey celebrate Medikal mern ... family for life.." he continued and then he said to a colleague in the video that "hey Flow I am doing MDK, you know I have told him".

Shatta Wale later showed off the finished work and said "yo MDK I just got done with your tat my n*gga, for life, blood. You know I like you, I have married you longtime, mummy knows I have married you".