She made this known on the latest episode of Kisa Gbekle’s “Business of Entertainment” show on GH One TV.

According to Martha, she isn’t perfect but wouldn’t succumb to using her naked photos to drive engagement for her social media accounts.

She told Kisa: “I have my flaws but I wouldn’t wake up in the morning and post a picture of my naked self.” She asked: “What am I teaching the people following me?”

The 38-year-old actress who is a brand ambassador for GTP revealed that social media is giving people a lot of pressure they can’t handle.

She advised that one needs to live a life that would attract ambassadorial deals.

“Listen, social media is putting a lot of pressure on people’s minds and is making go wayward. It’s making people take some drastic decisions.”

“Companies would want to associate themselves with good brands. Ask yourself, do I deserve to be a brand ambassador?”

Watch the interview below.