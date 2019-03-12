According to her, such reports are only misconceptions by people which carry no iota of truth.

Speaking on the Drive Time on Joy FM, she said many rumours about her life are untrue, adding that she has never been on drugs.

“Just like every rumour I was hurt to see the news go around that I was on drugs, it’s not true. I never have been on drugs,” she told host Lexis Bill.

Some months ago, reports emerged that Ahuofe Patri was into drugs and was also a heavy smoker.

The actress was also rumoured to be dating singer Kwabena Kwabena at some point.

Responding to this, Ahuofe Patri said that is also not true, insisting she has grown to a stage where she no longer focuses on what people say.

“I have realised that you cannot change people’s perspective of you. It has been six years going on to seven now, I have grown, I am a strong girl and do not focus on such news."

She added: “You see what we want you to see but there is life. We need our own life outside the industry.”

Ahuofe Patri shot to fame after starring alongside Kalybos in the popular Boys Kasa series.