RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I hope Xandey Kamel is prosecuted and jailed - Elikem Kumordzie on Salma Mumin’s lawsuit

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actor Elikem Kumordzie says he wishes actress Xandy Kamel is ‘prosecuted, found guilty and even jailed’ after Salma Mumin filed a lawsuit demanding GHC1 million in damages for defamation.

Xandy Kamel, Elikem Kumordzie and Salma Mumin
Xandy Kamel, Elikem Kumordzie and Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

On Wednesday, May 26, Salma Mumin filed a lawsuit against Xandy Kamel and Angel TV for defamation of character.

Recommended articles

According to a writ by Salma Mumin’s legal counsel, Gawuga Law, Xandy Kamel passed some defamatory statements about her on her show on Angel TV on March 13, 2021.

The writ states that Xandy Kamel should seize from publishing the same or similar defamatory statements about her on her show and publish in the Daily Graphic and on Angel TV unqualified apology and a retraction of the said statements with the same prominence and passion with the defamatory statements were made.

It also ordered Angel TV to remove from its archives be it electronic or whatever form the said defamatory statement and in addition pay out compensatory damages in excess of GHC1 million.

Reacting to the news, Elikem Kumordzie, who seemed to have a qualm with Xandy Kamel, wished for her ‘head on a platter’.

He said this foolishness and uncivilised behaviour has to stop and further congratulated Salma Mumin – his 'virtual wife' – for taking such a step.

Elikem Kumordzie comments on Xandy Kamel lawsuit
Elikem Kumordzie comments on Xandy Kamel lawsuit Pulse Ghana

“I hope the girl in questions is prosecuted, found guilty and even jailed. This nkwasias3m and nkrasis3m must stop. Well done @salmamumin, I'm happy you are my "virtual wife". I chose you well,” Elikem wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Xandy Kamel and Angel TV are yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Rahim Banda, Yaa Yaa Jackson and Evelyn Addo

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Actress Ama Serwaa