I hope Xandey Kamel is prosecuted and jailed - Elikem Kumordzie on Salma Mumin’s lawsuit

According to a writ by Salma Mumin’s legal counsel, Gawuga Law, Xandy Kamel passed some defamatory statements about her on her show on Angel TV on March 13, 2021.

The writ states that Xandy Kamel should seize from publishing the same or similar defamatory statements about her on her show and publish in the Daily Graphic and on Angel TV unqualified apology and a retraction of the said statements with the same prominence and passion with the defamatory statements were made.

It also ordered Angel TV to remove from its archives be it electronic or whatever form the said defamatory statement and in addition pay out compensatory damages in excess of GHC1 million.

Reacting to the news, Elikem Kumordzie, who seemed to have a qualm with Xandy Kamel, wished for her ‘head on a platter’.

He said this foolishness and uncivilised behaviour has to stop and further congratulated Salma Mumin – his 'virtual wife' – for taking such a step.

Pulse Ghana

“I hope the girl in questions is prosecuted, found guilty and even jailed. This nkwasias3m and nkrasis3m must stop. Well done @salmamumin, I'm happy you are my "virtual wife". I chose you well,” Elikem wrote on Instagram.