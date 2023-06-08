Recalling his first encounter with King Promise, Adjorlolo mentioned watching the music video for 'CCTV,' where the artist appeared on a train or a similar setting. It was during this moment that Adjorlolo recognized the emergence of new talent in the music scene.

"The first time he came out, he did a video where he was on a train or something, that's 'CCTV.' I got goosebumps, and that's when I knew there was another guy on the scene. Since then, I've been following him," Adjorlolo shared.

Another aspect of King Promise's brand that struck a chord with Adjorlolo is the artist's bald haircut, which resembles his own. This shared physical feature further endeared King Promise to the veteran actor, creating a deeper connection and appreciation for his work.

"And the image that makes him unique, do you want to know? His bald haircut is just like mine. I love this guy so much, and I don't have anything else to say," Adjorlolo expressed, playfully removing his hat to show off his bald head, evoking laughter from the studio audience.