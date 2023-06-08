Adjorlolo, who has an extensive background in music and radio hosting, revealed that he was immediately captivated by King Promise's talent and unique style, which left him with goosebumps upon first hearing the track.
I love King Promise; I had goosebumps the first time I heard 'CCTV' - Kofi Adjorlolo
In a recent interview on Onua Showtime with McBrown, renowned Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo expressed his deep admiration for the rising star, King Promise, and the significant impact his hit song 'CCTV' had on him.
Recommended articles
Recalling his first encounter with King Promise, Adjorlolo mentioned watching the music video for 'CCTV,' where the artist appeared on a train or a similar setting. It was during this moment that Adjorlolo recognized the emergence of new talent in the music scene.
"The first time he came out, he did a video where he was on a train or something, that's 'CCTV.' I got goosebumps, and that's when I knew there was another guy on the scene. Since then, I've been following him," Adjorlolo shared.
Another aspect of King Promise's brand that struck a chord with Adjorlolo is the artist's bald haircut, which resembles his own. This shared physical feature further endeared King Promise to the veteran actor, creating a deeper connection and appreciation for his work.
"And the image that makes him unique, do you want to know? His bald haircut is just like mine. I love this guy so much, and I don't have anything else to say," Adjorlolo expressed, playfully removing his hat to show off his bald head, evoking laughter from the studio audience.
King Promise, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, warmly received kind words from the Nollywood legend. Born as Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, the talented singer has swiftly established himself as one of Ghana's most promising artists. His breakthrough hit, 'CCTV,' captured the attention of music lovers, including seasoned individuals like Kofi Adjorlolo, who recognized his undeniable talent and unique artistic expression.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh