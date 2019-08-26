In an inspiring birthday message to the owner of Kantanka Automobile, Sarkodie thanked the engineer for making Ghana benefit from his innovative works.

According to Sarkodie, he made a promise to protect his works, noting that his impact has been felt and will forever be felt.

He ended his message by calling him a ‘hero’.

“Happy birthday Papa “Apostle Kojo Safo” God’s blessings on your life ... I made a promise to do my bit in protecting, projecting and preserving your legacy and works. Wanna say thank you for choosing your Home, my home, our home ‘Ghana’ to benefit from your God-given Gifts ... Your impact is felt and will be forever. You are our hero #Blacklove,” Sarkodie wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 26.

Meanwhile, Apostle Safo’s Wikipedia page states a different birthday.

According to the online encyclopaedia, Mr Safo was born on August 6, 1948 – which means he turned 71 three weeks ago.