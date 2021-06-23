‘I mellowed for Efya to rise to fame’ - Nana Adwoa Awindor

She tells Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series: “In a house of celebrities, what you do is that you come down for the celebrity to grow. You don’t make it look like you are in competition. The moment Efya started, I mellowed the Nana Adwoa Awindor brand so she can come up and it was intentional. Until she got to her peak, then, I started working again”.

The proud mother of the musician stated that Efya’s singing ability is a God-given gift from childhood. “At age two, she was singing ‘happy birthday' for us. We would give her the Karaoke microphone and she would sing for us. She was good from birth. She was gifted. She didn’t learn how to sing,” she added.

Nana Adwoa Awindor and musician Efya have a close bond that is admired by many. In recent times, Efya has touted her mother as her greatest inspiration and best friend.