This comes in moments as his record label, Rufftown Records, is being faced with a situation of two acts on the label, Wendy Shay and Fantana, getting caught up in a beef.

Fantana during her confrontation with Wendy has disclosed that the label has forced her to tell lies about Wendy. Whilst the brouhaha around Rufftown its acts continues, Bullet has decided to reminisce to days when he started building the label with the late “Kupe” hitmaker.

READ ALSO: Angry Patience Nyarko walks out from an interview over questions about Joe Mettle

He shared an old video of him in a confrontation with TV3 producers, for not playing Ebony’s songs whilst she was present at the TV station for an interview.

Wendy Shay and Fantana

He captioned the video, which shows Ebony consoling him, “I will always fight for my artist and my record label any day because we went through hell to get here. Many see the glamour and glitter so they think is a bed of roses...I miss you my BONY”.

Watch the video below.