'I mistook him to be someone else' -Efya and Blakk Rasta patch things up

She stated: “Oh yes, I’ll never not know that man ever again in my life. I’ll know him every day, forever and ever and I pay respect to him for his job and everything he does.”

On February 2, 2023, Efya in an interview with GHone TV was quizzed if she knew the radio presenter, Blakk Rasta.

In her response, she answered by saying that she doesn’t know him including Blakk Rasta’s personality and his works.

She said: Who is that? He is a rapper; he is what? He’s a radio journalist? But journalists say what they want. They don’t care. I don’t think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?

The host to help the singer recall the radio presenter sang Blakk Rasta’s popular song, ‘Barack Obama’ that was when she remembered the name sounded familiar to him.

“Oh, that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all”, she stated.

Blakk Rasta then replied to the comment she passed but was livid when Efya said he does funny songs. This, therefore, generated some tension between the singer and the radio presenter.

Efya, in an interview with Asempa 94.7 cleared the air by stating that she mistook Blakk Rasta for someone else which is why she denied knowing him earlier on.

She said: “I mistook him for someone else, yeah that is why”.

Reacting to Efya’s change of my mind about her knowledge on who he is, Blakk Rasta has shared a portion of the interview on his Twitter with the caption;

“The love is DEEEEEP… A sister is always a sister @EFYA_Nokturnal Love you always…”