According to the "Kakalika Love" singer, she is also affected by the hardship Ghanaians are complaining about under Akufo-Addo led government and she felt it to a teary level when she had to buy some dollars to travel to South Africa.

Speaking on Accra FM, a report by classfmonline.com has quoted her to have said that the fall of the cedi is not befitting to the country and that the cedi is in serious crises.

“I am affected because recently we travelled to South Africa together, buying the dollar to go is a headache. I wanted to cry. It is very bad. I don’t know what’s happening. The cedi is in serious crisis. I read something on the internet that in the whole of Africa, the Ghana cedi is the weakest and this is not good for the Black Star of Africa, it’s sad,” she said.

However, the "Uncle Obama" singer has advised fans to have some patience for the government because Nana Addo's state machinery has also inherited a mess from the previous government and it can't solve all the problems so soon.

“The truth is that you can’t expect the government to solve all the problems so soon, so, we have to give them [government] time. It’s not fair and also they came to meet issues, they are also humans like us, so, it is difficult. We just have to give them [government] time.” she said.