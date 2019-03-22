During the freestyle session hosted by globally famous Disc Jockey, Tim Westwood, Medikal was heard rapping about how beautiful Africa is yet the likes of CNN, Al Jazeera and other western world press portray it to be like an archaic, lawless and a war-torn continent in their reports.

"Tell them Africa is beautiful, tell them Africa is nice, they think we all about war, ... CNN always they're trying to disgrace, they think we live on trees in our place, wtf" he rapped.

The AMG Rapper went ahead with his freestyle and mentioned that "tell them to stop making movies that make Africa look like a war zone ... Aljazeera, we don't travel on Zimbra"

The Ghanaian rapper didn't end his hot freestyle without mentioning some globally influential persons like Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, Barack Obama and J.J Rawlings who all hail from the African continent.

Hear more of MDK's bars in the video below and tell us what you think.