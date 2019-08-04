Do men love women who can cook more than those women who can't?

Let's face it, men find women who can cook to be more attractive and make them proud to tell their friends and family how good their wife or girlfriend can cook.

It is no longer surprising that most men around the world love women who can cook, and Kuami Eugene is no exception.

In an interview with Citi TV, the Ghanaian highlife disclosed that he would rather want to settle with a woman who can cook and take care of him.

According to Kuami Eugene, even though he is not in any relationship now, he has certain characteristics he wants to see in his potential wife.

“My ideal woman must be beautiful, smart, at least can prepare something,” he said.

“At least even if you can’t cook you can prepare something. I need someone who can cook and take care of me.”

