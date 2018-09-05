Pulse.com.gh logo
I never exchanged sex for a movie role – Martha Ankomah


Martha Ankomah I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress

According to the actress, she doesn't allow film directors to take advantage of her in order to secure roles in movies.

play

Award-winning actress, Martha Ankomah says she has never trade sex for a movie role.

According to her, she doesn’t allow film directors to take advantage of her in order to secure roles in movies.

Speaking in the interview on Asempa FM, the actress revealed that she was now single and waiting on God for the right man in her life.

Don’t let anybody take advantage of you because you want to be on TV…I don’t sleep with directors for roles. I love playing challenging and daring roles. I’m single but not in a rush. Waiting on God’s time for the right man to come in life,” she said.

Watch video below:

Martha Ankomah is currently promoting her new movie, “Beautiful Mind”, which will be premiered in September.

