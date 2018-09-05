Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi graduates from University of London.

news

Mr. Eazi's girlfriend, Temi Otedola graduated from University college London with a Bachelors Degree in History of Art.

To celebrate, her father, Femi Otedola, her mother Nana, her sisters, and her boyfriend, Mr. Eazi were all in attendance to witness her special day and went on to have a special family dinner.

Temi Otedola is a style blogger and aspiring designer. she is the youngest daughter of Nigerian billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola.

Mr. Eazi and Temi began dating late last year have been showing off their love on social media to prove they are still very much in love.

READ MORE: Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots

See more photos below;