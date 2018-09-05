Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi graduates from University of London.


Photos Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi graduates from University college London.

To celebrate, her father, Femi Otedola, her mother Nana, her sisters, and her boyfriend, Mr. Eazi were all in attendance to witness her special day and went on to have a special family dinner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Mr. Eazi's girlfriend, Temi Otedola graduated from University college London with a Bachelors Degree in History of Art.

To celebrate, her father, Femi Otedola, her mother Nana, her sisters, and her boyfriend, Mr. Eazi were all in attendance to witness her special day and went on to have a special family dinner.

Temi Otedola is a style blogger and aspiring designer. she is the youngest daughter of Nigerian billionaire oil mogul, Femi Otedola.

Mr. Eazi and Temi began dating late last year have been showing off their love on social media to prove they are still very much in love.

READ MORE: Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots

See more photos below;

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots Photos Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots
Another Beef? ‘Warn your fans to shut up!’ – Shatta Wale tells Sarkodie Another Beef? ‘Warn your fans to shut up!’ – Shatta Wale tells Sarkodie
Nipple Show: Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing
Jezzz! Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is disrespectful Jezzz! Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is disrespectful
Video: My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton
Rex Omar: I am happy for what has happened to them - Singer on snob in Nigeria Rex Omar I am happy for what has happened to them - Singer on snob in Nigeria

Recommended Videos

Video: My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton
Chantelle Asante: Ghanaians praise presenter for repeating her dress to event Chantelle Asante Ghanaians praise presenter for repeating her dress to event
Celebrity News: King Promise hits 3 million views for the 1st time in his career Celebrity News King Promise hits 3 million views for the 1st time in his career



Top Articles

1 I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his...bullet
2 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8bullet
3 Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response from...bullet
4 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performingbullet
5 Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.Sbullet
6 Jezzz! Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is...bullet
7 Rex Omar I am happy for what has happened to them - Singer...bullet
8 Haters My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended -...bullet
9 John Dumelo Actor dated and left my sister - James...bullet
10 Video Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise,...bullet

Related Articles

Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S
I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car
Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper
Video "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger
Haters My 'Political Police' show has not been suspended - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics
Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and response from them - Sarkodie on snob in Nigeria
Video Ebo Whyte performs Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Lucky Dube songs on stage
Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamilton
Rex Omar I am happy for what has happened to them - Singer on snob in Nigeria
Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing

Top Videos

1 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
5 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
6 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
7 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 -...bullet
8 Video I am single and co-parenting with Shatta Wale - Michy Ghbullet
9 Video K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s churchbullet
10 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet

Celebrities

Rev. Azigiza Jnr
Wow! Rev. Azigiza Jnr unveiled as Zylofon Cash brand ambassador
Joey B
Video "I like your butt" - Joey B tells Afia Schwarzenegger
Joey B
Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper
Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo