I owe no one an explanation if my prophecies fail - Nigel Gaisie to critics(VIDEO)

During his usual 31st Night prophecies, Gaisie claimed to have had a vision of a woman named Harris leading America and the world. At that time, Kamala Harris was only the Vice President, with no indication she would be a presidential candidate.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

Background

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee a few months before the election a development Gaisie welcomed. He re-shared his prophecy on Instagram in July 2024, proudly stating he had foreseen Harris's rise.

Gaisie had prophesied, “I see a woman leader in the United States.”

While this part of his prophecy did come to pass, the second part, suggesting Harris would lead the world, did not. Former President Trump, whom Kamala faced off against, ultimately defeated her in a decisive win, returning him to power.

"I know when I’ll die; that’s why I cry during worship" – Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

Following the election result, social media quickly resurfaced Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy, sparking public discussion and debate, with some concluding that it confirmed their long-held view that he is a false prophet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme on UTV, Prophet Nigel Gaisie admitted that sometimes he gets his prophecies wrong, acknowledging his human fallibility. However, he insisted that he did not get the prophecy on Kamala Harris wrong.

He claimed to have a recording of another prophecy in which he stated that Trump would return as President of the USA.

The prophet added that he is not obligated to offer explanations for his prophecies.

“Sometimes we get our prophecies wrong as prophets, but I am not saying that I got this one wrong. There is no prophet who can claim to be absolute with his prophecies. I owe nobody an explanation for what the Lord has shown me. It is up to you to believe it or not. If you believe, we bless God; if you don’t, I don’t mind. At the end of the day, I know I am called by God. I know I am a prophet of God. God knows I am called, and even the devil knows I am called. But I have not been called for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the arguments and debates, we do not interpret prophecy with academia, with our carnal understanding, or with common sense. Prophecy must be consistent with scripture; that is the most important thing.”