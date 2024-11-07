Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he's praying for NPP’s loss ahead of 2024 election

Speaking candidly on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, Nigel Gaisie expressed his disappointment with the ruling party, saying he believes they have failed to serve the people of Ghana adequately.
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, has openly stated his efforts to prevent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from winning the upcoming 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
“I’m praying against the NPP government to lose. Yes, I am praying. I have their flag. Every day I am dealing with it,” he said, underscoring his desire to see the party out of power. “They have hurt the church, they have hurt the nation, and they have to go. Ghanaians must punish them,” he added.
Expressing support for the opposition, the controversial man of God shared his hope that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, would secure victory. When asked if he was being influenced by the NDC, the prophet responded, “No, nobody has given me anything. I haven’t received a dime from anyone … I don’t even know anyone personally from the party.”
My prophecies aren’t 100% accurate, Nigel Gaisie reveals
Reflecting on his prophetic journey, Gaisie acknowledged his human fallibility and admitted that he does not always get his prophecies right.
In his words, “I sometimes get my prophecies wrong. That makes me a human being. Every prophet that gets it 100% is fake. Sometimes God will twist your mouth, and your lips to make a mistake so that you the vessel will know that you are a human being. Sometimes I get it wrong,” he confessed during the interview.
He further explained that as a prophet, spiritual sharpness is key, and disturbances, particularly emotional ones, can sometimes cloud judgment.
“My emotions are very important to me because I can see red and misinterpret it. And so sometimes we get it wrong,” he added.
Gaisie also reflected on his early years in ministry, attributing some of his past mistakes to a lack of mentorship and experience.