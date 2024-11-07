Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he's praying for NPP’s loss ahead of 2024 election

“I’m praying against the NPP government to lose. Yes, I am praying. I have their flag. Every day I am dealing with it,” he said, underscoring his desire to see the party out of power. “They have hurt the church, they have hurt the nation, and they have to go. Ghanaians must punish them,” he added.

Expressing support for the opposition, the controversial man of God shared his hope that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, would secure victory. When asked if he was being influenced by the NDC, the prophet responded, “No, nobody has given me anything. I haven’t received a dime from anyone … I don’t even know anyone personally from the party.”

My prophecies aren’t 100% accurate, Nigel Gaisie reveals

Reflecting on his prophetic journey, Gaisie acknowledged his human fallibility and admitted that he does not always get his prophecies right.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

In his words, “I sometimes get my prophecies wrong. That makes me a human being. Every prophet that gets it 100% is fake. Sometimes God will twist your mouth, and your lips to make a mistake so that you the vessel will know that you are a human being. Sometimes I get it wrong,” he confessed during the interview.

He further explained that as a prophet, spiritual sharpness is key, and disturbances, particularly emotional ones, can sometimes cloud judgment.

“My emotions are very important to me because I can see red and misinterpret it. And so sometimes we get it wrong,” he added.