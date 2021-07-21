RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I prayed that I may be loved, respected and honoured someday’ - Kojo Antwi thanks Otumfuo

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian reggae/highlife legend Kojo Antwi is full of praise after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II honoured him at the 2021 Millennium Excellence Awards held over the weekend.

Kojo Antwi
Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi, who is the first Ghanaian musician to be nominated for the BET Awards, was honoured over the weekend for his immense and unprecedented contribution to the music and entertainment industry of Ghana, Africa and the globe.

Recommended articles

After accepting his award, he took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, July 21, to show appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for honouring him ‘in the presence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.’

“These words were planted in my heart via the lips of two kind and visionary men many years ago,” he wrote. “My heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante, for the honour bestowed on me in the presence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and a galaxy of eminent statesmen and women.”

FB Post

“Your Majesty, thank you for presenting me with the Millennium Excellence Award - Gold Coast Honour ‘in high recognition of lifelong commitment to national cohesion and stability.’”

He said he worked with his gifts and limited tool to bring joy where there’s pain and prayed that someday, he would be loved, respected and honoured.

“Working with my gifts and limited tools to craft and sing songs from boyhood to manhood, through sunshine and rain to bring joy where there is pain, I prayed that the work of the devoted musician may be loved, respected and honoured someday. I prayed that the ones who water may be watered, and those who uplift may be lifted. Through our different gifts and their conscious use for the greater good, we come together as one to build our nation, and heal the world.”

He concluded that he has nothing but uplifting songs, love and gratitude.

“A humble musician I am. A statesman you have made me. I have nothing but songs of upliftment, love and gratitude. This son of our motherland who would give anything for the world to see Ghana as a shining star says.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Obi Cubana buried his mum in style and has got everyone talking

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri