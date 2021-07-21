‘I prayed that I may be loved, respected and honoured someday’ - Kojo Antwi thanks Otumfuo

After accepting his award, he took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, July 21, to show appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for honouring him ‘in the presence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.’

“These words were planted in my heart via the lips of two kind and visionary men many years ago,” he wrote. “My heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante, for the honour bestowed on me in the presence of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and a galaxy of eminent statesmen and women.”

“Your Majesty, thank you for presenting me with the Millennium Excellence Award - Gold Coast Honour ‘in high recognition of lifelong commitment to national cohesion and stability.’”

He said he worked with his gifts and limited tool to bring joy where there’s pain and prayed that someday, he would be loved, respected and honoured.

“Working with my gifts and limited tools to craft and sing songs from boyhood to manhood, through sunshine and rain to bring joy where there is pain, I prayed that the work of the devoted musician may be loved, respected and honoured someday. I prayed that the ones who water may be watered, and those who uplift may be lifted. Through our different gifts and their conscious use for the greater good, we come together as one to build our nation, and heal the world.”

He concluded that he has nothing but uplifting songs, love and gratitude.