“After I got married, I realised sex is medicinal. Even when you have sex after a headache, you realise you feel better,” she said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV's The Journey she said despite the potential for criticism from those who may argue that discussing sex is not appropriate for a gospel musician, Boateng believes that it's a God-ordained natural feeling that everyone should embrace.

The musician had previously faced criticism when she discussed marriage in her "TED talk,' but she's now ready to talk more freely about her experiences.

She prayed for anyone seeking marriage to have a taste of it and declare the goodness and glory of God.

Selina and her husband, Isaac Berchie married at a beautiful ceremony on December 7, 2019, at the Church of Pentecost (Magazine) Maakro Central, Kumasi.

This was after the traditional marriage ceremony on December 6.

