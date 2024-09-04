I regret not doing fraud - Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan

The actor took to Instagram on September 3, 2024, stressing that running a legitimate business feels useless in this era and stating that he regrets not being involved in yahoo yahoo.

He wrote, "All of the days wey dem dey talk about yahoo yahoo, na today I regret pass say I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless #aremuafolayan."

Afolayan's post sparked reactions from Instagram users who commented in agreement with his stance.

A user commented, "I legit said the same thing today! Nigeria will make you drift away from God but God no go shame us."

"Na this morning I know say, na bad government the push plenty people into crime… Imagine if your salary is 100k and your transport is 70k per month for this country and you have family to take care of! Legitimate hustle is difficult in this country. Nevertheless, we go survive legitimately," said another user.

Another follower expressed his displeasure with the tough economy's toll on legitimate business owners.

He wrote, "Honestly, I won't lie.. it's very hard to do legit stuff In this country rn, and make head while at it.. more reasons I can't/won't judge folks running it .. even though I actually can't.. it's so painfully for real."

