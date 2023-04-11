'I see him as a shallow-minded child' – Gyedu Blay Ambolley hits back at KOD

"Such nonsense! Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like the VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH? How many have consistently done more than ten years? Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and [are] quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album?" parts of KOD's Facebook post directed at Ambolley read.

KOD said the issue was rather the fault of radio stations who had refused to play hi-life music and admonished Ambolley to rather blame them.

“When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio stations that don’t even play our music.”

But reacting to KOD’s Facebook post in an interview with Andy Dosty, the hiplife-originator said he was not ready to respond to the “young boy” because he was busy preparing for his next tour.

According to him, he considered the fashion designer and TV personality as a child whose mental capacity was not fully developed.

“I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow-minded, the reason why he said those things,” he said,

“I am going on a European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s music, and in June, I will be back on tour.

Comparing their individual career trajectory, he questioned if KOD could take his Disc Jockeying skills or his fashion design acumen to the international stage.

“So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I am going on tour with my music? Can he take his DJing on tour like the way I am going on tour with my music? If these people talk, you know they are shallow minds,” he concluded