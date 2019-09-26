In the books of some fans, Tiwa Savage is the biggest female music icon in Africa, when it comes to Afrobeats, with over 8.3 million followers on Instagram.

However, the “All Over” singer sees her successful career in a different light. During a recent interview for Billboard, the 39-year-old Nigerian singer mentioned that she sees herself as a new artiste.

“I see myself as a new artist again who’s hustling. That’s my mentality. I don’t walk into a room expecting anyone to know who I am. I’m just here to get a seat at the table.” The mother of one said.

Tiwa Savage 49-99 listening at Obalende park [Pulse]

Thursday afternoon, Tiwa shared an artwork which quoted her statement and added that “But best believe they will know and love me by the time I leave the room”. The songstress’ comment has amazed her followers who didn’t hesitate to leave a comment on her.

Catch all what they have to say from her post below.