RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I take in wee to make me stable – Fameye ‘confesses’

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian musician Fameye has finally come out clean on his perceived use of marijuana. And it is not what most Ghanaian music fans think it was.

Fameye
Fameye

Though Fameye has been very vocal about the use of marijuana in some of his songs, he recently revealed in an interview on Accra based GHOne that he doesn’t smoke.

Recommended articles

He told Serwaa Amihere, however, that he only takes it when it is mixed with other things.

“When you mix the herbs with other stuff I will consume it,” the musician said on Friday, December 17, 2021.

However, the 2020 Best New Artiste of the Year struggled to put words together when he was asked if he prefers to smoke Cannabis.

“What kind of smoking are you talking about,?” the Nothing I Get churner stated, but he was quick to state that, “I don’t smoke weed but I take in wee.”

Fameye
Fameye Fameye Pulse Ghana

According to him, “Wee is a herb but there is no difference between Cabbage and weed in terms of looks.”

He added, “When you mix it with for me, it will help me become stable.”

In his 2021 hit single ‘Praise’ confirmed that he will reduce the intake of Cannabis as well as alcohol.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Stop disgracing Asantes, Otumfuo' - Afia Schwar on Mercy Asiedu’s winter jacket in Dubai

Mercy Asiedu

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison after Fada Dickson's advice to forgive her (VIDEO)

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger trolls ‘MPs who are about to lose their job’

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie