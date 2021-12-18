I take in wee to make me stable – Fameye ‘confesses’

He told Serwaa Amihere, however, that he only takes it when it is mixed with other things.

“When you mix the herbs with other stuff I will consume it,” the musician said on Friday, December 17, 2021.

However, the 2020 Best New Artiste of the Year struggled to put words together when he was asked if he prefers to smoke Cannabis.

“What kind of smoking are you talking about,?” the Nothing I Get churner stated, but he was quick to state that, “I don’t smoke weed but I take in wee.”

Fameye Pulse Ghana

According to him, “Wee is a herb but there is no difference between Cabbage and weed in terms of looks.”

He added, “When you mix it with for me, it will help me become stable.”