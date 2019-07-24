According to the singer, she was once that close to the young man, to a point that he was even her toy but they never grew their relationship farther.

Speaking during a radio interview, MzBel disclosed that she ended things with Maxwell because he wanted to get marred but she wasn’t ready for that.

“We’ve been close, he was like my toy, not in a bad way, like cuddling kind of … he wanted to get married and me you know my stand so he got someone that also wanted to get married, so they got married,” pulse.com.gh heard her say.

The singer has once mentioned that she is not willing to settle down with any man because marriages lately break apart easily and she isn’t ready for that. If we draw conclusions from her statement, MzBel means to say that she turned down Maxwell’s marriage proposal.

Hear more from her in the video below and tell us what you think.