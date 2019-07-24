The doppelgänger reality is not new but this particular Rihanna look-alike has left fans with some wild thoughts as to why a strange young girl will have such a striking resemblance with the singer.

The world’s richest female artiste has acknowledged this unusual circumstance and she needs an answer to some questions. She posted the girl’s image on her Instagram page and wrote “almost drop my phone. how?”

There has been mixed reaction to the girl's photo but most agree she is the perfect the doppelganger of the Barbadian singer. See the musician's post on Instagram below and tell us what you think. Does she really look like Rihanna?