The “Uber Driver” has notably become a magnet to trolls, with her being cyberbullied at least thing she does. Wendy Shay recently topped the Twitter trends in Ghana, after trolls tagged her as not pretty.

The singer appeared on Nana Ama McBrown’s cooking show and the actress couldn’t help it but testify that the singer is really beautiful in person than what the Internet portrays her to be.

“Wow, Wendy Shay you are very beautiful but the cameras do not help you ... I’ve not met you before, this is the first time I am seeing in person and so chic” McBrown said. In reply, the reigning VGMAs Best New Act said that she gets a lot of that comment often whenever she meets people in person for the first time.

Watch more from the video below.