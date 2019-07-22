The Bhim couple kept the news of their second child away from the media when he was conceived until he was delivered and the “Shuga” singer announced it at his Beach concert in Accra last year.

Ever since the announcement, the family never shared images of their new baby boy until this weekend when the Dancehall act shared an image of himself carrying his son. He captioned the photo “Born on The Same Day As The Original Here Comes Another Throne!! Livingstone Satekla Jr. aka JAJA!”

Stonebwoy and Louisa got married barely some two years ago, after which they welcomed their first child together, Jidula Catherine Setakla and now their first son, Livingstone Janam Setakla Junior.

