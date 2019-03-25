This comes to clarify previous reports that mentioned that the Dancehall act in announcing the birth of his son also disclosed his name as Jannel.

The exact name of the new addition to the Bhim nuclear family is "L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr." as seen on a new Instagram account created for the baby boy.

The disclosure of the name came with the cute family photo above of Stonebwoy, his wife and daughter, Jidula, which was shared on Instagram to introduce Joachim's handle on the platform.

The musician's wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, shared the photo and captioned it "Squad 💪🏾(We’re missing one member @janam.ljr) @jidulaxii with the mean mug lol"

A tap on the handle, @janam.ljr, she mentioned in her post will then take you straight to her son's profile where his name been written boldly as seen below.