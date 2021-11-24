'I want to promote my album' - Funny Face begs court to release his phone

Funny Face disclosed that he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their music and will need the phone to do that.

He also told the court he is releasing an album titled 'Aseda', which will detail all that he has been going through and help society.

The court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately after his statement is taken.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor was against the plea by Funny Face explaining that the mobile phone was going to aid them in investigations.

The judge adjourned the hearing of the case to January 4, 2021.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Funny Face was arrested for allegedly threatening some individuals with death via social media.

He was subsequently admitted into the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for mental assessment.

While Funny Face was in court today, his daughter is celebrating her first birthday without her father.