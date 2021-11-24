RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I want to promote my album' - Funny Face begs court to release his phone

Authors:

David Mawuli

Embattled Ghanaian comedian Nana Oduro Boateng, known by many as Funny Face, has prayed the Accra Circuit Court to release his mobile phone.

Funny Face
Funny Face

In an ongoing case of threatening lives, Funny Face appeared in court today, November 24, 2021.

Recommended articles

Funny Face disclosed that he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which requires him to promote their music and will need the phone to do that.

He also told the court he is releasing an album titled 'Aseda', which will detail all that he has been going through and help society.

The court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately after his statement is taken.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor was against the plea by Funny Face explaining that the mobile phone was going to aid them in investigations.

The judge adjourned the hearing of the case to January 4, 2021.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Funny Face was arrested for allegedly threatening some individuals with death via social media.

He was subsequently admitted into the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for mental assessment.

While Funny Face was in court today, his daughter is celebrating her first birthday without her father.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa shared a lovely photo of the little girl, wishing her all the best.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler

Davido names Ghanaian acts to send him money, only Medikal responds with $1K cash gift (WATCH)

Medikal, Shatta Wale Davido and Stonebwoy

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

'I didn't know YFM was a PR machine for Davido' - Edem fires YFM for chasing clout

Edem and Davido