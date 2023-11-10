ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I wanted to be an entrepreneur’ – Gyakie reveals her unexpected path to musical success

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Jackline Acheampong, widely known as Gyakie, has shared an interesting revelation about her career.

Gyakie
Gyakie

She disclosed that her initial career aspiration was to become an entrepreneur, not a musician.

Recommended articles

The “Forever” hitmaker recounted on The Day Show with Berla Mundi how her career began after she had met her producer, Sosa on the KNUST campus through a friend.

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free'
Ghanaian sensation Gyakie releases heartfelt single 'Rent Free' Pulse Nigeria

“So before I got into the university because that's where everything started for me. Before I went to KNUST I just wanted to be an entrepreneur, I wanted to be getting money so I studied International Business in KNUST until I met my producer, Sosa on campus through a friend,” Gyakie revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyakie adds that shortly after their initial meeting, Sosa sent her a beat, which ended up becoming her first single on streaming platforms. She became aware of her songwriting ability as soon as she began to listen to the beat.

The fast-rising musician has since released a series of hits including “Something” and his recent song “Rent Free” which is already making waves across social media platforms.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

My son learned most of the things online, I didn’t pollute him – Mzbel

Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah was not called by God, I advised him against it – Ayisha Modi reveals

Cecilia Marfo

My church has moved from 400 members to just 40 people – Cecilia Marfo sheds tears