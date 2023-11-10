‘I wanted to be an entrepreneur’ – Gyakie reveals her unexpected path to musical success

The “Forever” hitmaker recounted on The Day Show with Berla Mundi how her career began after she had met her producer, Sosa on the KNUST campus through a friend.

“So before I got into the university because that's where everything started for me. Before I went to KNUST I just wanted to be an entrepreneur, I wanted to be getting money so I studied International Business in KNUST until I met my producer, Sosa on campus through a friend,” Gyakie revealed.

Gyakie adds that shortly after their initial meeting, Sosa sent her a beat, which ended up becoming her first single on streaming platforms. She became aware of her songwriting ability as soon as she began to listen to the beat.