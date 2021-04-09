I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

She continued: “When you have kids in your marriage, you are always careful about statements you make about the father of your children. And like I said, I have healed so there's no need digging into the infidelity issue.”

Nana Akua Addo confirmed the cheating allegations, saying: “It was just infidelity and I've moved on, and we are in a better space now. He cheated. There are children involved and I don't feel it's in the rightful place for me to talk about it because it's the man's fault. And we as people have evolved so we have moved on as a family. We are mentally okay now.”

“These things are part of my profession. Sometimes, you can't fight it. My life coach prepared me to be mentally and physically fit for these things,” she added.