'I was given wee toffee' - Funny Face tells court over insult to Fada Dickson and others

In the video, he also threatened to kill Vanessa Nicole his baby mama and Bismark The Joke. The actor was arrested over the death threats and upon appearing in court today, he said he would blame his insults and threats on 'wee'.

The actor caused drama in the Kaneshie District Court after he said he had mental issues because of his baby mama and children.

“My Lord, I love girls (children) and once she (his wife) took the twins away, I went off. She was pregnant when she left with my twins. She knew I love children, so she was playing on my mind,” he said.

Starrfmonline reports that Funny Face opened another dramatic chapter with a question to the magistrate. “My Lord, do you know, Adebabayor? He is my friend, he gave me two cars. I insulted him Fada Dickson, I insulted him. My Lord, do you know Bola Ray? insulted him, too” he said before telling the court that he was under the influence of a substance.

According to him, “It is my friend who gave me ‘wee toffee,’ when I was discharged from the psychiatric hospital".