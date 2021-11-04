I was kerosene seller in Ashaiman; Stonebwoy's shocking revelation (WATCH)

When asked if he ever helped his mom with her trading, Stonebwoy answered in the affirmative. “I sold too, one time I followed my sisters to sell kerosene. In my house we sold water to the area…” he recounted.

Talking about his father who was a military man, he said "my dad also run a mill. We would mill corn, cassava, and I actually always wanted to close early from school and come work at the mill.”