I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay

Ghanaian broadcaster and business entrepreneur Delay has shared her success story with patrons of 2018 iYES conference.

She recalled how she was thrown out of her aunt’s house by his husband when she was just 21-years-old in Tema, a suburb of Accra.

According to Delay after she was thrown out, she had nowhere to go to lay her head, therefore, making her settle at a mechanic shop as her new home in Tema.

”Around 2003 I was staying with my aunty at Tema and I had a little argument with her and her husband thought I was a bit difficult to control so they threw my sister and I out of the house at the age of 21, I had nowhere to go so I ended up staying with some friends at the mechanic shop,” she said

She added that whiles at the mechanic, she had a call from home that her mum was very sick and was admitted at the hospital so she had no option than to go back to Nkawkaw.

Delay further said that she also had a job where she had to manage the duty of taking care of the mum at the hospital along with the new work at Kumasi since she was the first child of the mum.

She also added that few weeks after she was sacked from her auntie’s house, her mother passed away.

She explained that life at the mechanic shop wasn’t easy for them because they had to sometimes beg people for food in order to survive.

Delay noted that all those she encountered never deterred her from pursuing her goal in the media.

Watch Delay as she tells her story in the video below: