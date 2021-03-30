RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I went through a horrible marriage to please my father - Patience Ozokwor narrates (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwor says she went through a horrible marriage after she was forced to go into marriage at a younger age – and she endured it just to please her loving father and children.

Patience, 62, reportedly married at age 19 against her will and lost her husband after 15 years of marriage.

She revealed in an interview with Channel TV that she went through a horrible experience at the early stage of marriage, but she stayed through to please her father who loved her so much and also to take care of her children.

"It was my parent's decision to marry at a younger age,” she told Nigeria’s Channel TV. “I come from a polygamous family where my mother wants me to get married because her mate's daughter has gotten married. I was forced into marriage. That's it.”

She said her marriage experience was horrible but she endured it to please her father and be able to take care of her children.

“My experience was horrible. Our era was a period where you don't have to decide who marries you. Your parents or cousin could arrange it. Once your parents have accepted it, you are in for it,” she said.

“In my family, you don't come back from your husband's house. You stay, manage and make the best out of it. When I went into the marriage, I saw what was involved. I put my head together because I couldn't disappoint my father who loved me so much. So, I had to stay back.”

“In my place, it's not easy for you to abandon your children in marriage once you start having them. The reason why I stayed in my marriage was to please my family and take care of my children. So, whether there was love or not, it does not matter.”

She said this generation’s view of marriage isn’t marriage because her Christian background doesn’t permit divorce.

“Remarriages among this generation aren't marriage for me. It is just relationships that could be broken at any time. For me, marriage is forever, till death do us part. That's the way I brought up my children and it's working out for me with prayers.”

Watch the interview below.

