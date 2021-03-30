I went through a horrible marriage to please my father - Patience Ozokwor narrates (VIDEO)

“My experience was horrible. Our era was a period where you don't have to decide who marries you. Your parents or cousin could arrange it. Once your parents have accepted it, you are in for it,” she said.

“In my family, you don't come back from your husband's house. You stay, manage and make the best out of it. When I went into the marriage, I saw what was involved. I put my head together because I couldn't disappoint my father who loved me so much. So, I had to stay back.”

“In my place, it's not easy for you to abandon your children in marriage once you start having them. The reason why I stayed in my marriage was to please my family and take care of my children. So, whether there was love or not, it does not matter.”

She said this generation’s view of marriage isn’t marriage because her Christian background doesn’t permit divorce.

“Remarriages among this generation aren't marriage for me. It is just relationships that could be broken at any time. For me, marriage is forever, till death do us part. That's the way I brought up my children and it's working out for me with prayers.”