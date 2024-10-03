I will never get a BBL – Benedicta Gafah shuts down surgery rumours

Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

"My body is 100% natural. Yes, it is," she said. "I have even lost more weight now, yet it is still protruding."

The actress expressed that although she respects those who choose to undergo cosmetic procedures, she personally feels she is too young for such interventions.

"I am okay with my body. I don’t have a problem with people who do surgery to look good, but in my case, no."

While she is open to considering enhancement surgery in the future, undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is not something she plans to do.

"Should there be a reason to do an enhancement surgery, I will, but for now, no. I will never do a BBL because I am naturally endowed."

Benedicta Gafah reacts after Kennedy Agyapong accused her of sleeping with Obinim

Benedicta Gafah seems unperturbed by allegations levelled against her by politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The member of parliament for Assin Central constituency in his latest ‘expose’ slammed Bishop Obinim and disclosed a list of women who have had a sexual encounter with the man of God which includes the curvy actress.

Kennedy’s fresh attack on Obinim was provoked by Florence, who described him as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

