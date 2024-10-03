ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will never get a BBL – Benedicta Gafah shuts down surgery rumours

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Benedicta Gafah, has once again dismissed rumours suggesting she has undergone cosmetic surgery, asserting that her body is entirely natural.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah

In an interview on Joy Prime, Gafah clarified that despite her curvaceous figure, she has never undergone any surgical procedures.

Recommended articles

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

"My body is 100% natural. Yes, it is," she said. "I have even lost more weight now, yet it is still protruding."

The actress expressed that although she respects those who choose to undergo cosmetic procedures, she personally feels she is too young for such interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am okay with my body. I don’t have a problem with people who do surgery to look good, but in my case, no."

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

While she is open to considering enhancement surgery in the future, undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is not something she plans to do.

"Should there be a reason to do an enhancement surgery, I will, but for now, no. I will never do a BBL because I am naturally endowed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Benedicta Gafah seems unperturbed by allegations levelled against her by politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The member of parliament for Assin Central constituency in his latest ‘expose’ slammed Bishop Obinim and disclosed a list of women who have had a sexual encounter with the man of God which includes the curvy actress.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Kennedy’s fresh attack on Obinim was provoked by Florence, who described him as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing on “The Seat” a show on his Net 2 TV station, he went to the extent of dropping names and photos of ladies Bishop Obinim has been sleeping with outside his marriage, to prove that Florence Obinim’s husband does the most when it comes to womanizing.

However, Benedicta seemed unbothered by the accusation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

Darkoo says she is happy and she has a good relationship with God [Instagram/Darkoo]

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote