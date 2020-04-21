According to the Assin Central MP, the latest attack on Obinim was provoked by Florence, who described him as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

Appearing on “The Seat” a show on his Net 2 TV station, the politician has therefore gone to the length of dropping names and photos of ladies Bishop Obinim has been sleeping with outside his marriage, to prove that Florence Obinim’s husband does the most when it comes to womanizing.

READ ALSO: Open the borders for Ghanaians stuck abroad to return home - Sarkodie begs Nana Addo

In listing the names, Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that popular Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, who now co-hosts TV3’s Music Music, is also of the women Obinim has been having affair with. Talking about pictures of Obinim’s side chicks, Ken said: “I have more, the likes of Benedicta Gafah”.

Kennedy Agyapong wants Elmina and Cape Coast Castles sold to him

Hon Kennedy Agyapong, therefore, went ahead and listed alleged 13 girlfriends of the God's Way Internation Church founder accompanied with the pictures of some them aired on the TV Show. Watch the video below.