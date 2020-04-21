According to the Ghanaian rapper, it will even be helpful if the President can open the borders for just a day or two. Sarkodie’s comment comes after the President lifted the partial lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema and some parts of Kumasi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The rapper who is currently locked down in the U.S took to social media to make a plea to Nana Addo whilst lauding the government for the good work done so far in fighting the coronavirus in Ghana. The country's borders have been closed since Sunday, March 22, 2020 amidst virus ourbreak in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale's fearure with Beyonce landed me huge deal in the U.K

“Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in-between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls,” Sarkodie tweeted.

undefined AFP

The rapper’s call has triggered a mixed reaction from fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian showbiz industry. See his tweet and reactions below.