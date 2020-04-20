The BET award winner, during an interview with Dentaa Amoateng, Ghanaian-UK based medial personality and entrepreneur, in speaking about his relationship with the dancehall act has publicly spoken for the first time about Beyonce and Shatta Wale’s collaboration.

Sarkodie, when Beyonce dropped her recent album featuring several acts form Africa including Shatta Wale, reacted with a tweet saying that “Welcome home Queen @Beyonce officially Big shouts @shattawalegh!!! And all our brothers and sisters on there…Big One for the culture”.

However, his tweet only angered Shatta Wale who immediately blasted him asking if Beyonce is his Queen. Speaking about the thoughts that informed him to comment on the feature, Sarkodie said despite people seeing him as a rival to Shatta, it was necessary to congratulate him because his feat is a gate opening one for other African acts like himself.

Sarkodie

Speaking to Dentaa, he detailed how the feature even catalyzed a big deal for him in the U.K. “So I was out of the country to sign a deal which was dragging for days. I had a deal with some white people. The same week Beyonce released her song with Shatta Wale and after that, the people who were dragging their feet signed the deal for me,” he said.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.