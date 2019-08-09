The actor is eyeing the National Democratic Congress seat for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency after he picked forms and passed vetting to contest the primaries.

Talking about if he would still be acting, should he win the election to become an M.P he said there are some professions that one cannot his/her boots.

To support his comment, he said that there are so many parliamentarians who still practice law or medicine and it will be the same for him.

“certain careers you just don’t hang your boots, there is always an aspect of it that follows you in life … Of course there will be one or two times where I will still offer advice in the acting industry, maybe I can still do one or two [movies] because it is part of me” 3news.com.gh quoted him to have said.

Watch more from the video below.