I would have gone in my kente, playing ‘adowa' tunes had I been invited to the Grammys- Okyeame Kwame

Speaking to Sammy Forson on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the rapper said; “I would have gone in my kente, in my ‘ahenema’, with my beads all around, and get like a boom box, a boom player and be playing ‘adowa’. Since I cannot go with a whole ensemble, I would have a whole boom box following me, and then I would have gone in my regal kente and gold everywhere and it would have been very difficult for anyone to steal the shine.”

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame also asserted that it was a great opportunity to see his colleagues attend, and expressed that he would have gladly accepted the invitation had one been thrown his way.

“I thought it was an amazing opportunity because if I had the opportunity to go to the Grammys I would jump on the next flight to go and see all those amazing artistes that I look up to and seize the opportunity to try and see if I can get a telephone number or two, so I can get some features and take pictures and take pictures for my social media and connect; find management and find plugs, and try and see if I can get a real connection with someone that can take my music to the next level,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame is not only known for his exquisite fashion sense; but also, his deliberate agenda to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ products.

He usually appears in clothes that are either fully Ghanaian or have Ghanaian fabric, patterns and motifs embroidered in them.