Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools have been closed down, and the young affluent Ghanaian socialite, known for his luxury life, has his kids locked down at home with him that out of boredom, they have now turned his bundles of money into playing materials.

Ibrah One shared the picture of his two children, captured busy playing with notes of Ghana cedis with some scattered on the floor. Somehow worried at the situation, he captioned the picture “so when will school reopen? These kids are home giving us a lot of headaches”.

READ ALSO: I was under a spell - Ibrah asks for forgives as he turns over a new leaf

To answer Ibrah’s question, it is currently unknown when schools will reopen as the President yesterday during his address to the nation announced that ban on public gatherings has now been extended to the end of the month.

See a screenshot of Ibrah’s situation below.