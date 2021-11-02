Ice Cube walks away from $9M movie paycheck as he refuses to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ice Cube decided he would rather step away from the project than comply with a production mandate to get the vaccine.

According to the website, he initially agreed to be in “Oh Hell No” in June with the expectation that it would be shot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the director behind Netflix’s recent hit comedy “Bad Trip.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that by walking away from the film, Ice Cube turned his back on a gig that would have fetched him $9 million as his pay.

However, Ice Cube has been a strong advocate when it comes to advising people to use nose masks to avoid spreading and catching the COVID-19 virus.

It is recalled that he unveiled a brand of “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” t-shirts that featured him in a mask, a partnership done with manufacturer Black Out designed to benefit frontline workers.

He was also thanked by Bacon College in August for donating PPE, including 2,000 face masks. Despite all these, Ice Cube, reportedly, is not willing to the COVID-19 shots just to secure a movie role.