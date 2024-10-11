'I’d go hungry until my friend bought us food' - Delay reflects on past hardship

According to her, she was often so broke that she would go the entire day without eating, waiting for a friend to return from work with some money.

“The friend would then go and buy ‘check check’ (fried rice), which we shared,” she explained.

These days, Delay enjoys spending her hard-earned money to maintain a classy appearance, often reflecting on how much she had to endure to achieve her success. The television host and entrepreneur has always openly shared her journey from rags to riches.

She emphasised the transformative nature of her story, stating, “My story is a typical grass-to-grace, from poverty to financial independence and success. It’s just from zero to hero, from a nobody to somebody.”

Delay revealed that in the early stages of her independent life, she faced significant financial struggles and often relied on the support of friends.

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as "Delay", has shared some thought-provoking life advice on her social media platform, urging individuals to prioritise themselves over others.

Her message was a call for people to be mindful of their self-worth and avoid continually sacrificing their needs for others who may not reciprocate that same energy.