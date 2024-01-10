I'd rather starve than talk about my failed relationship with Mcbrown - Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame firmly stated that he would refrain from documenting his previous relationship with McBrown in a book, asserting that he would rather face starvation than compromise the peace between them.

Pulse Ghana

This stance follows speculation suggesting that Okyeame Kwame's book could have garnered more attention and publicity if he had incorporated sensational issues akin to Yvonne Nelson’s book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," which delved into her past relationship with Sarkodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

During an interview, the host said " People are saying the book sold out because of the brutal honesty with revelations which some think she shouldn’t have talked about, especially the controversy.

People said that maybe if your book contained issues about your relationship with McBrown in the past the book would have sold higher than this. If you were writing a memo, would you have included your time with McBrown in there?"

Okyeame Kwame in response detailed that "the most important thing to me in this world is peace. So anything which does not bring peace I am not interested. If I am writing a book and I have to include issues with McBrown in this case the negative ones for the book to sell out, then hunger should kill me. I am not interested because it won't bring peace between myself and McBrown."

Nana Ama Mcbrown Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT